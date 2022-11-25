Credit Suisse Group Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$143.42.

RY opened at C$134.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$187.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$12.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8399996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total transaction of C$510,585.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$735,328.97. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

