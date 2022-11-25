Credit Suisse Group Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$72.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to C$72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.23.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$64.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$55.35 and a 12-month high of C$83.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$61.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.