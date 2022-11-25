Credit Suisse Group Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$72.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to C$72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.23.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$64.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$55.35 and a 12-month high of C$83.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$61.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.37.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.55%.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
Featured Articles
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.