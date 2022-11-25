CSFB Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$73.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BNS. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$84.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$71.03 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

