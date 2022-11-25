CSFB Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUN. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.10.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$8.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.