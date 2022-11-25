CSFB Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$143.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$143.42.

TSE:RY opened at C$134.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$187.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$126.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8399996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total transaction of C$510,585.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$735,328.97. Insiders sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

