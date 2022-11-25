D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

