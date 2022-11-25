DA Davidson Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $225.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.
IEX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.00.
IDEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $70,397,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.