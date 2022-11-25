Dan Spaulding Sells 5,519 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $195,262.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,244 shares in the company, valued at $893,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $35.48 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,700 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on Z. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

