Dan Spaulding Sells 5,519 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $195,262.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.8 %

ZG stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after buying an additional 167,139 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Zillow Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after buying an additional 219,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

