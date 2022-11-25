Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Darling Ingredients worth $26,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,958,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 32,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 502,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $72.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

