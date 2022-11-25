Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $406.00 to $470.00. The stock had previously closed at $416.56, but opened at $433.02. Deere & Company shares last traded at $445.19, with a volume of 34,729 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.58.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

