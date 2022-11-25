Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $437.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.88. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.58.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

