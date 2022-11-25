Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

DELL opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

