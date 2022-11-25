Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT) Insider Sells £17,823.30 in Stock

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nunn sold 594,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £17,823.30 ($21,075.20).

Deltic Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

DELT stock opened at GBX 3.34 ($0.04) on Friday. Deltic Energy Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.38 ($0.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £62.23 million and a PE ratio of -32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 30.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.15.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

