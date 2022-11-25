Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT) Insider Sells £17,823.30 in Stock

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nunn sold 594,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £17,823.30 ($21,075.20).
Deltic Energy Stock Up 3.6 %
DELT stock opened at GBX 3.34 ($0.04) on Friday. Deltic Energy Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.38 ($0.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £62.23 million and a PE ratio of -32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 30.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.15.
Deltic Energy Company Profile
