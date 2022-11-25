Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target Raised to 180.00

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WILYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cheuvreux cut Demant A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Demant A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

WILYY stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

