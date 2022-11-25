Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Destiny Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of DEST opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.30. The company has a market capitalization of £23.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. Destiny Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.30 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.40).

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

