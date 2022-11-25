Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,860 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of Builders FirstSource worth $27,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.02.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

