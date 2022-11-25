Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Teleflex worth $30,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $225.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

