Deutsche Bank AG Has $28.87 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,435 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Sun Life Financial worth $28,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

SLF opened at $46.37 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

