Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 423,290 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,290 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.10% of Hillenbrand worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 717.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200,936 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 9.8% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

HI opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

