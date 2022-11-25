Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Evergy were worth $27,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,919,000 after buying an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,348,000 after acquiring an additional 217,309 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.33 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.