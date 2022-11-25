Deutsche Bank AG Sells 22,422 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,422 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Alliant Energy worth $25,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 46.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $255,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.97 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

