Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $75.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.54. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $235.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

