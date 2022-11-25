Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target to GBX 60

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

IQE Stock Performance

LON IQE opened at GBX 50.20 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £403.99 million and a P/E ratio of -12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.48. IQE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.53 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.90 ($0.60).

About IQE

(Get Rating)

Read More

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

