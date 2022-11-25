Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $220.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.24.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $152.24 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $299.27. The stock has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 281.93, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.72.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,222 shares of company stock worth $31,254,719. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

