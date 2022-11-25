Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Holdings Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 294,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after buying an additional 2,432,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,834.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 907,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 860,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $21.79 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.