Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

D opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

