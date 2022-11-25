Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Dorman Products worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $122.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.