Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $180,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $226,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $66.56.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

