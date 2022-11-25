Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in NICE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in NICE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

NICE Trading Down 0.8 %

About NICE

Shares of NICE stock opened at $191.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.23. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $312.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.