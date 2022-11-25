Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 86 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Netflix Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $291.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $676.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.