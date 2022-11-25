eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.23 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

