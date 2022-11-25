Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 6,783 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.37.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $208.49 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.92. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

