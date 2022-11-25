Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 977 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.9% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $96,751,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $229.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $268.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

