Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of VMC stock opened at $182.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average of $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

