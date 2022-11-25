Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.05% of Insmed worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth $285,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 115.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 242,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Several research firms recently commented on INSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

