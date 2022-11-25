Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 3,873 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.64. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

