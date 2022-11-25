Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 418,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $294.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.41.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

