Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in PulteGroup by 45.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 62.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

