Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.33 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,962,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $373.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $399.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.63.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

