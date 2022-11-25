Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,471 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Delek US Trading Down 2.7 %

Delek US Increases Dividend

Shares of DK stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.