Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,891,000 after acquiring an additional 72,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

