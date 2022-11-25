Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 622.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 46,771 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $166,651.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,210,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $166,651.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,210,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,651. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Up 0.7 %

CIEN stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

About Ciena



Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

