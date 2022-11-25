Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.41 Million in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,486 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 31.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Trading Up 2.6 %
Meritage Homes stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
