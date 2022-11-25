Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.65 Million in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 135.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 75.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 26.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $424,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.4 %

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $222.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.37. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.11. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

