Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $294.53 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.35 and a 200-day moving average of $284.41. The firm has a market cap of $185.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

