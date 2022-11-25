Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 64.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 102,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $180.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.46. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

