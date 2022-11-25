Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 12,028 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after purchasing an additional 713,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $94.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

