Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 28,194 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,194 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.17% of iRobot worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $52.46 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $82.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About iRobot

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRobot to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.