Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 14,422 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

